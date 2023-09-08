iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Decreased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 427,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,603. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

