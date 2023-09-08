iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.00 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

