iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 395,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 143,124 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

