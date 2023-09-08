iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Increased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.8% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 257,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

