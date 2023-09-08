iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,769 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

