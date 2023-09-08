JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $501,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $18.59 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

