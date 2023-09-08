Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

