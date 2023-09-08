JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.97. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

