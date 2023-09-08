John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $102.93. Approximately 29,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 70,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 25.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

