John C. Loeffler II Purchases 10,000 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Loeffler II purchased 10,000 shares of CaliberCos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CaliberCos Price Performance

CWD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. CaliberCos Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

About CaliberCos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter worth $38,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

