Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

