Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,091 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 945,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 98,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

