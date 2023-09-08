Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FNF opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.