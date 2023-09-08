JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Gap Down to $58.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.03, but opened at $56.70. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 589 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $785.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,704,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,508 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 252.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

