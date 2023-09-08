JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $95.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

