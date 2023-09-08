JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.14.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 181,337 shares valued at $9,588,755. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

