JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 936,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,989,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $143.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

