K Charles Janac Sells 2,160 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $15,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,648,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $33,772.12.

On Monday, June 12th, K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $96,898.56.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arteris by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arteris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arteris by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

