KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of KALV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 24,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,218. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $159,619.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $385,883. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KALV
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.