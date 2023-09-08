KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KALV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 24,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,218. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $159,619.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $385,883. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.