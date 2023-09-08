KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 3.6% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $256,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

