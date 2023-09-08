Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

KSS opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

