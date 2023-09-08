Lancashire (LON:LRE) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.00) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRE

Lancashire Stock Down 0.2 %

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,395.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 583.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 582.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 2,926.83%.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.