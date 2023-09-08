Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 670 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 780 ($9.85) to GBX 770 ($9.72) in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

About Lancashire

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

