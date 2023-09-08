Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 750 ($9.47).

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 725 ($9.16) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 695 ($8.78).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 577 ($7.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.00, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 611.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 621.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -4,642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($125,384.69). In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($125,384.69). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.07), for a total value of £158,866.40 ($200,639.56). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.