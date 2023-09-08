Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 625 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 725 ($9.16) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($8.84) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $683.33.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LDSCY

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

LDSCY stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.