Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Lantronix updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

