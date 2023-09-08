Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.54. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands.

Lavoro Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

