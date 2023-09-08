Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.6%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 4,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 47,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Featured Stories

