Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 5.6%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 4,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 47,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Lavoro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.