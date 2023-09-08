Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 254 ($3.21) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.48) to GBX 315 ($3.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.