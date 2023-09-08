Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 254 ($3.21) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.48) to GBX 315 ($3.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.