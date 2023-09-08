Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

