Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

