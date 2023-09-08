Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Stories
