Lisk Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $99.50 million and $986,755.59 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002228 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,839,466 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

