Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. 31,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 294,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 156,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

