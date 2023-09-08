LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 18.8%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

