loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Acquires $24,102.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 12,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,102.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell acquired 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02.

LDI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in loanDepot by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

