Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of LOGI opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Logitech International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

