M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $94.76 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

