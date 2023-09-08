Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Michael (Mike) Hill Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPAGet Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,580.65).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 110,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,340.00 ($6,670.97).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 76,097 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$7,229.22 ($4,664.01).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 23,903 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$2,390.30 ($1,542.13).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 205,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,885.00 ($12,829.03).

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Mad Paws

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

