Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $43.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

