Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO David Buonasera Sells 5,444 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Buonasera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32.

Magnite Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGNI

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.