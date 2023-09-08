Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.33. The company had a trading volume of 187,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,008. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

