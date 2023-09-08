Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cronos Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 94,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $773.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Cronos Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.