Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,314. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

