Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 626,884 shares of company stock worth $6,896,873. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. 208,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,613. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

