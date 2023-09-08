Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 69,800 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Tilray by 2,636.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 414,480 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,301,000,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 6,472,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

