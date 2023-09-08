Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,162 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

LUMN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 2,397,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

