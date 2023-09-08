Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Marine Products comprises about 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of Marine Products worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marine Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MPX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 2,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,162. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $463.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.