Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $437.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

