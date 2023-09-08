Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Buys 64,500 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 64,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,435,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $3.18 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $195.64 million during the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.