Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.59% of Matthews International worth $39,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on MATW

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.